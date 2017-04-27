Barbra Streisand Blames Sexism for Hillary Clinton’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Singer Barbra Streisand has suggested that America’s misogynistic tendencies are to blame for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 campaign.

“Women are still so underestimated; it’s incredible to watch even this last election with Hillary, the kind of strong woman, the powerful woman, the educated woman, the experienced woman, being thought of as the other, or too elite, or too educated,” the 75-year-old icon told WNYC’s Leonard Lopate on Wednesday.

“It’s very, very odd to me, and it was heartbreaking for her to lose, you know?” Streisand said, adding that “power and woman has always been suspect. Strong women have always been suspect in this country.”

Streisand spent much of the presidential campaign working to get Clinton elected and bashing then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Two months before she promised to move to Australia if Trump won the election, the singer headlined a plush New York City fundraiser for Clinton and mocked Trump by performing a rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s 1973 song “Send in the Clowns.”

Last month, Streisand blamed the president for her weight gain.

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!” she tweeted.

Streisand’s remarks to WNYC come just weeks after Clinton said in a speech at the Women in the World summit that misogyny undoubtedly “played a role” in her election loss.

Streisand was promoting her upcoming live performances at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 4th, and at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on May 6th.

