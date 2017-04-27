‘The Simpsons’ Mocks Trump’s First 100 Days with Spicer Suicide, Ivanka on Supreme Court (Video)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox’s animated comedy The Simpsons offered up a decidedly dark view of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office with a short clip released online this week, the latest in a series of clips from the long-running show that have taken aim at Trump.

The latest video, released Wednesday, sees White House press secretary Sean Spicer having apparently committed suicide in the briefing room, while Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway vows not to replace him.

As Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon wring each other’s necks, President Trump — whose hair is actually a live cat — lies in bed, surrounded by books including “Florida on $10 Million a Day” and “Killing a Good Thing,” by Bill O’Reilly.

“One hundred days in office. So many accomplishments. Lowered my golf handicap. My Twitter feed increased by 700. And finally, we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that,” Trump says in the clip.

When he’s presented with an urgent bill that lowers taxes “only for Republicans,” Trump asks whether Fox News can read the bill and he’ll just watch what they say.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has taken Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, and her robe with gavel earrings can be had for just 1,000 rubles.

As Homer and Marge watch the spectacle on TV, Marge reaches into her hair and pulls out a bottle of antidepressants.

“This was supposed to last me the whole four years!” she says as she turns over the empty bottle.

But the television-watching is interrupted when Grandpa Simpson is apprehended by agents in the living room; he is being deported, but he can’t remember to where.

The conclusion of the clip informs viewers it was paid for by “Anybody Else 2020.”

The Simpsons has mocked Trump before; one clip featured a parody of Hillary Clinton’s famous “3 A.M.” ad, while another depicted Homer Simpson getting lost in Trump’s hair. In November, the animated series was renewed through what will be a record 30th season.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum