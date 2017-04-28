Report: Megyn Kelly to Kick Off NBC Show with Kardashian Family Interview

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Megyn Kelly is gearing up for the debut of her Sunday newsmagazine show on NBC in June — and the anchor’s first high-profile interview on her new network may be with the Kardashian family.

According to TMZ, the former Fox News star was spotted in Los Angeles Thursday morning headed into the same studio in which the Kardashian-Jenner family were filming a 10th anniversary special for Today.

The whole family was reportedly there, including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner — though brother Rob Kardashian was absent, as was Caitlyn Jenner, who remained in New York on a press tour.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly taped an interview with the family and it would be the centerpiece of the anchor’s debut Sunday news show on NBC in June.

Kelly is set to headline both a Sunday show and a morning news show when she begins working at NBC next month, though the morning show is not expected to premiere until later this fall. The Sunday show will reportedly be produced by former Dateline executive producer David Corvo and NBC producer Elizabeth Cole.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported this month that NBC News chairman Andy Lack had traveled to Russia in an attempt to obtain what would likely be a ratings bonanza, an exclusive interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The network was rumored to be trying to get the Putin interview for Kelly’s debut show, though established NBC anchors Matt Lauer and Lester Holt were also said to be in the mix to do the high-profile interview.

Kelly reportedly turned down a $100 million, four-year contract offer to return to Fox News, telling the Washington Post‘s Erik Wemple in December that she wanted her next job to have “greater balance” so she could spend more time with her children. The former Kelly File host had also clashed with fellow talent and executives at Fox, including former network chief Roger Ailes, whom she accused of sexual harassment in her recently published memoir, Settle For More.

A representative for NBC News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

