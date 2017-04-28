‘Roseanne’ Revival in the Works with Original Cast Returning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Popular 90s comedy series Roseanne will be the latest hit show set to return to TV, two decades after going off the air.

An eight-episode limited series revival of the highly-rated ABC blue-collar family comedy is in the works, Deadline reports, with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and other key cast members reprising their roles.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning working-class comedy series quickly became a cult classic in its nine-season run between 1988 to 1997.

While no network has yet been set for the revival, ABC and Netflix are reported to be the top choices. Netflix could be an attractive option for the series, as the streaming service has seen success with revived TV properties including Full House and One Day at a Time.

Original executive producers Tom Werner, Barr, and Bruce Helford are reportedly backing the project.

Last month, Goodman and Gilbert stared in a one-minute Roseanne revival video spoof staged during Goodman’s visit to CBS’ The Talk, which Gilbert co-hosts and executive produces.

When asked, Goodman expressed excitement about a potential Roseanne reboot.

“Oh, hell yes. If we could get everyone together,” Goodman told co-host Julie Chen. “The Big R [Barr] and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere … but we were very happy to work together.”

