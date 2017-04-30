Jackie Mason Rips Congress: No Time for Health Care and Tax Reform Votes, But Plenty of Time for Fundraisers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie questions why lawmakers can’t seem to get the three things Americans want most — health care, tax reform and the continuing resolution — passed once and for all.

“I could see where it’s impossible to climb two mountains at the same time, or drive two cars at the same time, or dance with two elephants at the same time,” Jackie says. “But you can’t pass three resolutions at the same time? How long does it take?”

“Let’s assume somebody said it was a fundraiser, are you coming? Yes or no? Would you be able to answer them? What if they told you there’s two fundraisers, or four fundraisers?” Jackie challenges. “Would you say you have no time to do all of them? You would have time to do ten thousand of them. But as soon as a vote is involved, which takes a second, you have no time.”

Jackie also wonders about the qualifications needed to become a congressman.

“If you want to become a barber, you know there’s a state test to become a barber? In other words, in this country, they protect you from a bad haircut, but if you want to run the country, they’ll take any schmuck in the world,” he says.

“Even a plumber has to take a state test,” he adds. “Why do you think the toilets in this country are working perfectly, but the government is full of… you know what I’m talking about.”

Sadly, Jackie says things will never change because lawmakers make the same amount of money whether the country is running or not. And despite all the fear of a government shutdown, Jackie thinks it could actually be a good thing. Check out the video above to see why.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum