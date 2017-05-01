Ellen Burstyn to Star as Elizabeth Warren in Play Based on Trump Cabinet Hearings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn will play Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a one-night-only play based on the contentious Cabinet confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a report.

All the President’s Men? Scenes from the Senate Confirmation Hearings of President Trump’s Cabinet will run for just one night at Town Hall in New York City on May 11, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The “documentary theater”-style play was previously performed April 24 at the Vaudeville Theater in London’s West End district. New actors have been added for the New York staging, many of whom will apparently be playing multiple characters.

According to EW, the updated cast for the added performance includes Ron Rifkin as Bernie Sanders, Joe Morton as Ben Cardin, James Inhofe and Patrick J. Leahy, Aasif Mandvi as Scott Pruitt and Todd Young, Denis O’Hare as Orrin Hatch and Lindsey Graham, David Costabile as Tom Price and Chris Coons, and Staceyann Chin as Mazie K. Hirono.

Also joining the cast is New Yorker editor David Remnick, who is set to play Sen. Al Franken. Additional casting was set be announced at a later date.

The play — which will reportedly use a script with verbatim transcripts from the confirmation hearings — is edited and directed by Nicolas Kent.

“The theater is not always a rapid-response medium, but when it can be, it’s electrifying,” Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis told EW in a statement. “This is a real-time portrait of the American government, and it is as riveting as the headlines and far, far more revelatory. It’s like reading the news lit by lightning.”

As of Monday evening, tickets for the event were still on sale through Vivid Seats.

All The President’s Men? is the latest production to tackle Trump and his administration using the theater stage. On Monday, documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore announced he will mount a one-man Broadway show, titled The Terms of My Surrender, that he hopes will be able to “bring down” the president.

Moore’s play is set to run for 12 weeks at New York City’s Belasco Theater this summer.

