Katy Perry Sparks Outrage with Joke Comparing ‘Old Black Hair’ to Obama

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop singer Katy Perry is once against facing fierce backlash online after jokingly comparing her “old black hair” to former President Barack Obama.

“Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,'” the “Firework” singer said in an Instagram video over the weekend. “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, Okay. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.”

Perry has since deleted the Instagram video.

The joke, however, did not go over well, with many social media users taking offense to Perry likening her old hairstyle to the first black U.S. president.

Katy Perry joke was just very tasteless. What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama……………..just bad. — Nia (@faggerella) April 30, 2017

@katyperry 😒 that was very disrespectful what you said about Obama I'm very disappointed smh — TrE (@dat_leo_mYcAh) May 1, 2017

Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry really fucking tried it with that white ass joke. What does Barack Obama have to do with your dry ass white hair? — Ᏸecca🕊 (@MJStarLover) April 30, 2017

people are not reaching with this Katy Perry /Obama "joke" ,it wasn't outwardly racist but it was a microagression with racial undertones — Kadevin. (@SupaastarJones) April 30, 2017

@katyperry look at this bald headed scalawag ass bitch. . Your lame ass haircut had nothing to do with Obama. Even ur friends didn't laugh🙄 https://t.co/S0GFmZUg7e — 🌹Muva moon 🌙 (@_zolarmoon) April 30, 2017

katy perry is such a mess first she copied daft punk now she's got an ugly haircut and is dissing obama omg — miggy (@sehunfat) April 30, 2017

Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017

What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama? You're cancelled @katyperry. — Tonio The Divo ♕ (@_JayAntonio) April 30, 2017

One Twitter user pointed out that President Obama has more Grammy Awards than Perry, who has been nominated 13 times.

Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better. — Steph (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017

Perry supported Obama’s reelection in 2012.

To be sure, not everyone was offended by her joke.

@PerezHilton @katyperry y'all twisted this up. she wants Obama back but can't have him back…the same way people want her old hair & won't get it back b/c its gone — Jessica (@Jes00sica) May 1, 2017

Katy Perry meant she wants Obama back and can't have him same way ppl want her black hair and won't get it back … Christ ppl lol — Wally Szczerbiak (@findingwhitney) April 30, 2017

Perry has increasingly found herself on the receiving end of online fury for what appear to be innocuous social media posts.

Last month, the 32-year-old star came under fire after posting an image of a Hindu goddess on her Instagram page, captioning the photo “current mood.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson