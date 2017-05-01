Skip to content

Katy Perry Sparks Outrage with Joke Comparing ‘Old Black Hair’ to Obama

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson1 May 20170

Pop singer Katy Perry is once against facing fierce backlash online after jokingly comparing her “old black hair” to former President Barack Obama.

“Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,'” the “Firework” singer said in an Instagram video over the weekend. “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, Okay. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.”

Perry has since deleted the Instagram video.

The joke, however, did not go over well, with many social media users taking offense to Perry likening her old hairstyle to the first black U.S. president.

One Twitter user pointed out that President Obama has more Grammy Awards than Perry, who has been nominated 13 times.

Perry supported Obama’s reelection in 2012.

To be sure, not everyone was offended by her joke.

Perry has increasingly found herself on the receiving end of online fury for what appear to be innocuous social media posts.

Last month, the 32-year-old star came under fire after posting an image of a Hindu goddess on her Instagram page, captioning the photo “current mood.”

 

