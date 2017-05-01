SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Director Oliver Stone believes Democrats’ repeated inquiries into alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government is a “path that leads nowhere.”

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald to discuss his latest documentary — about Russian President Vladimir Putin — Stone discussed his experience interacting with the Russian leader and what his documentary aims to convey to a Western audience.

“It’s not a documentary as much as a question and answer session,” he said. “Mr. Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy – a great enemy – I think it’s very important we hear what he has to say.”

The documentary will reportedly focus on Putin’s version of events since he became president of Russia in 2000.

“It opens up a whole viewpoint that we as Americans haven’t heard,” Stone said. “We went to see him four different times over two years.”

Stone reportedly discussed a number of topics with President Putin, including the case of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. He also noted that the Russian president “talks pretty straight,” and hopes his documentary can help explain Putin’s points of view to a Western audience.

When questioned about allegations made by Democrats and the political left that President Trump has direct connections to Russia, Stone replied: “That’s a path that leads nowhere to my mind.”

“That’s an internal war of politics in the US in which the Democratic party has taken a suicide pact or something to blow him up; in other words, to completely de-legitimise him and in so doing blow up the US essentially,” he said. “What they’re doing is destroying the trust that exists between people and government. It’s a very dangerous position to make accusations you cannot prove.”

Read the Sydney Morning Herald‘s full interview with Stone here.