All bets are off in season five of the hit Netflix political drama House of Cards.

The streaming giant released the first trailer for the upcoming season that sees Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) locked in an intense presidential election campaign fight against Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman).

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need.” Spacey says in a chilling voiceover. “One nation Underwood,” he declares.

The teased scenes show Frank and Claire Underwood’s (Robin Wright) relationship straining, as their past sins come back to haunt their political future.

It’s the first season without series creator and showrunner Beau Willimon, who left the project and has since pursued anti-Donald Trump activism.

House of Cards also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, and Paul Sparks.

The fifth season premieres on Netflix May 30th.