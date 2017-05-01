Watch: Mandy Moore is Shark Bait in ’47 Meters Down’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Mandy Moore stares down a horde of hungry sharks in the PG-13-rated horror flick 47 Meters Down.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, 47 Meters Down follows two sisters who find themselves trapped on the ocean floor surrounded by Great White sharks after a day of cage-diving goes horribly wrong. With less than an hour of oxygen left, danger mounts with every breath.

It’s the second summertime shark thriller in as many years, following Blake Lively’s The Shallows which grossed a cool $55 million on a $17 million budget for Columbia Pictures in 2016.

Produced by Dimension Films, 47 Meters Down also stars Claire Holt and Matthew Modine and swims into theaters June 16.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson