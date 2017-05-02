Stephen Colbert to Trump: ‘The Only Thing Your Mouth Is Good for Is Being Vladimir Putin’s C*ck Holster’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stephen Colbert unleashed a blistering, profanity-laced barrage of personal insults against President Donald Trump during Monday’s broadcast of The Late Show.

Colbert couched his attacks on the president as an attempt to defend his CBS colleague and Face the Nation host John Dickerson, whose show the president “loves” and jokingly called “Deface the Nation” in an interview this week.

“Donald Trump, John Dickerson is a fair-minded journalist and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office, and you treat him like that?” Colbert said. “Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with a president of the United States to his face.”

So Colbert decided to do it for him: “I, sir, am no John Dickerson,” he said before starting in on Trump.

Tonight: Stephen tells the President everything journalists, restrained by their dignity, wish they could say. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FHG4jvF8fv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2017

“Mr. President, I love your presidency. I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,'” he began. “You’re not the POTUS; you’re the ‘BLOTUS.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.'”

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert continued. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

“In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster,” Colbert said, as the audience erupted in laughter and applause.

“Your presidential library is gonna be a kid’s menu and a couple of ‘Juggs’ magazines,” he concluded. “The only thing smaller than your hands are your tax returns … and you can take that any way you want.”

Colbert has ramped up his attacks on the president as his show has seen a steady rise in the ratings since Inauguration Day. The CBS host has regularly beaten late-night rival Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in total viewers since January, though Fallon often holds the edge in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo.

