Report: Lena Dunham Rushed to Hospital From Met Gala

Actress Lena Dunham was reportedly rushed to the emergency room following her appearance at the Met Gala Monday night.

According to Page Six, the Girls creator and star headed to the hospital just moments after she was seen snapping photos with models and celebrities at the annual star-studded event in New York City.

The medical issue was apparently linked to Dunham’s ongoing battle with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

The 30-year-old actress and activist has been open about her struggles with endometriosis, including in a November 2015 article in her Lenny newsletter titled “The Sickest Girl.”

Last month, however, Dunham declared that she was “disease-free” after her final endometriosis surgery.

“My [final] surgery went off without a hitch. When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, [Dr. Randy Harris] told me something I hadn’t expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free,” she wrote. “That doesn’t mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy. All that will remain is my long-term relationship with pain, and it’s time to get real about that.”

Dunham has since been released from the hospital and is reportedly recovering at her home.

