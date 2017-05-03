Sean Hannity: Stephen Colbert a ‘Horrible Human Being,’ But Don’t Boycott

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sean Hannity says Stephen Colbert is a “horrible human being” — but believes people shouldn’t boycott his late-night show.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the Fox News anchor weighed in on the growing backlash against Colbert, who used his Monday night monologue as host of CBS’ Late Show to rip President Donald Trump with a joke many viewers found to be excessively vulgar and homophobic.

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster,” Colbert said during Monday’s broadcast, at the end of a blistering monologue in which he also called the president a “presi-dunce” and a “prick-tator.” The comment elicited a louder than usual reaction from the studio audience.

Tonight: Stephen tells the President everything journalists, restrained by their dignity, wish they could say. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FHG4jvF8fv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2017

On Tuesday, the hashtag #FireColbert began trending on Twitter as thousands of users took to the platform to demand CBS penalize the late-night host for the comments.

But in his tweet, Hannity urged fans not to boycott Colbert’s show, explaining that he is not a fan of boycotts under any circumstances.

“I will NOT support #FireColbert,” the anchor wrote. “I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if you don’t like him change the channel.”

I will NOT support #FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don't like him change the channel. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

“Boycotts, demands to fire people who make political comments you disagree with, this is what the left is doing to conservatives,” Hannity added in a follow-up tweet.

The newsman’s advice, however, appeared to fall mostly on deaf ears Wednesday as numerous tweets rolled in demanding that viewers boycott Colbert’s advertisers.

@CBS I won't watch @colbertlateshow after his offensive, indecent rant. He shouldn't be given license to spew vulgarities. #FireColbert — David Slater (@dslatermusic) May 3, 2017

If a Republican comedian said the exact same thing about Obama, would the lefties defend him like Colbert? #firecolbert — Daniel Kerwood (@rulingchaos) May 3, 2017

@StephenAtHome lost my admiration for you. Comment on @POTUS was beyond reprehensible. Now your just a preacher of hate. #firecolbert — Laura Conroy (@Lconroy69) May 3, 2017

Colbert has not yet issued a public statement about the controversy, and did not address it during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show. Wednesday night’s episode is set to features guests including Jim Parsons, Jeff Garlin, and Paul Scheer, according to the show’s Twitter account.

Representatives for CBS and The Late Show did not immediately return Breitbart News’ request for comment.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum