Watch: Idris Elba is the Gunslinger in First Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’

“The Tower protects both our worlds. If it falls, hell will be unleashed.”

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower on Wednesday.

Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger Roland Deschain, a man on a mission to find the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) and reach the Dark Tower, which he hopes can preserve Mid-World. On his way, the Gunslinger encounters young Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), who has found a way to travel between Mid-World and contemporary New York City. Together, the two must prevent the Man in Black from destroying the Dark Tower.

Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair) directs The Dark Tower off of a screenplay by Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman (The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind).

Katheryn Winnick, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley and Dennis Haysbert co-star.

The Dark Tower is in theaters August 4.

