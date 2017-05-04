Skip to content

Celebrities Rage at House Obamacare Repeal: ‘F*ck All Y’all’

by Daniel Nussbaum4 May 20170

Republican leaders and President Donald Trump celebrated a legislative victory Thursday as the House passed the American Health Care Act, which, if it clears the Senate and is signed into law, will repeal former President Obama’s signature achievement, 2010’s Affordable Care Act.

But the reaction was substantially different in Hollywood, as celebrities took to social media Thursday afternoon to voice their displeasure with the new bill and to urge fellow liberals to donate to Democratic politicians ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Politically outspoken celebrities including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, John Legend, George Takei, and Mark Ruffalo all tweeted about the bill, while TV personality Andy Richter called House Republicans “soulless pimps” and comedian Patton Oswalt vowed to make the 2018 midterm election a “dawn-to-dusk nightmare for the GOP.”

“The American people are coming for all of you,” tweeted Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad.

Below, see Hollywood’s reaction to the House passage of the American Health Care Act.

 

