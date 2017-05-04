Cher: No Money to Treat My Asthma after House Obamacare Repeal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop icon Cher took to Twitter Thursday to blast the House’s passage of the American Health Care Act, lamenting that the bill’s signature into law would threaten to cut funding to treat her asthma.

In her signature tweeting style of using emojis for words, the 70-year-old singer called the passage of the AHCA on Thursday “insanity,” and called President Donald Trump a “mad King George III president.”

I HAVE ASTHMA,&HEALTHCARE🙏🏻WITH TRUMPCARE THERE IS NO Ὃ4 ASTHMA” NOT EVEN 4👶🏻👦🏻👧🏽👴🏻👵🏼

“NO”Ὃ4 BATTERED WOMEN,ITS

PREEXISTING CONDT — Cher (@cher) May 4, 2017

SHE’S RIGHT‼️ITS INSANITY‼️

IM NOT 1 BIT SURPRISED ⁉️WE HAVE A MAD 👑KING GEORGE lll PRESIDENT,WHO THINKS WOMENS GENITALS ARE HANDELS pic.twitter.com/HAxytfJoRl — Cher (@cher) May 4, 2017

In an earlier tweet, the singer called GOP representatives in the House “inhumane” and predicted millions of people would die as a result of the legislation, which has not yet cleared the Senate or been signed by the president.

HOW CAN GOP🐝SO INHUMANE⁉️POOR,OLD,SICK,BABIES,PREG WOMEN,CHILDREN,MENTAL& DRUG HEALTHCARE.10′S OF MILLIONS WILL SUFFER& DIE☠️

4GET MEDICAID — Cher (@cher) May 4, 2017

Cher also urged New Yorkers to “show this idiot what he’s in for.” The president visited his hometown Thursday evening for the first time since he took office in January following the vote on the health care bill.

The pop star was just one of numerous celebrities to use their social media accounts Thursday to voice their displeasure with the House’s passage of the AHCA.

Cher — a vocal supporter and fundraiser for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign — has taken on Trump both on and offline since he announced his run for the presidency.

At a fundraiser for Clinton in August, the “Believe” singer called Trump a “f*cking idiot” and compared him to dictators Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

“Consummate liar, doesn’t care who she hurts, insane, and you know, sociopathic narcissist,” she said of Trump at the time, further comparing him to child actress Patty McCormack from the 1956 movie The Bad Seed. “I just wish he’d fall off the face of the earth.”

In January, the singer joined other celebrities at the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington.

On Wednesday, the Billboard Music Awards announced that Cher would receive the Icon Award at its upcoming ceremony in May. The singer is expected to sing her hit song “Believe” in her first awards show performance in more than 15 years.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum