Chrissy Teigen Blames Trump for ‘Crippling Anxiety’: ‘Pay My Bill, POS POTUS’

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson5 May 20170

Model Chrissy Teigen blames Donald Trump for what she claims is her declining health and mental state, and wants the president to pay her resultant medical bills.

“[S]o f*cking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I’m gonna have to go on another med,” Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, tweeted Wednesday.

“[T]hat is not a joke. I think I need to either up my dosage or talk to my doctor to “see what works for me” when the world explodes,” she added.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to blame Trump for causing the “crippling anxiety” that led to her needing to get a tooth shaved.

The 31-year-old supermodel says she needed Botox to “relieve tension from constantly clinching,” thanks to Trump.

In a red carpet interview with USA Today in February, Teigen admitted that she’s been “trolling Trump” for more than “five to seven years.”

Indeed, as far back as 2012, Tiegen said “I am hate tweeting donald trump, aimlessly for no reason. I need a life.”

A week later, she called Trump “the biggest attention whore.”

John Legend, Teigen’s husband, has been one of the most outspoken celebrity critics of the president.

In an April interview with TMZ, the “All of Me” singer called Trump “corrupt” and “one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

“I think he’s a terrible president. Manifestly unqualified,” Legend said. “Not curious. Not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires. Doesn’t have any depth about any subject. And he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his businesses, so he’s corrupt.”

 

 

