Porn star Molly Cavalli was bitten by a shark while filming a promo ad for a sex cam company.

TMZ reports that the adult film star was dropped underwater in a shark cage wearing nothing but a white swimsuit. Cavalli’s presence in the water apparently attracted a ten-foot lemon shark.

In a video which can be seen below, the actress panics as the shark attacks her and can be seen moments later holding her bleeding ankle. An image posted by TMZ shows the actress sustained a gruesome gash.

Cavalli was pulled to safety but reportedly required 20 stitches in her foot.

[Warning: Graphic Content]

