Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again with Golden Toilet

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized for the third time in seven months.

According to TMZ, a golden toilet was placed next to Trump’s star over the weekend. The inside of the toilet lid shows a picture of a pig with a crown on its head and the top of the toilet tank read, “Take A Trump.”

Donald Trump's Hollywood Star Vandalized with Golden Toilet (PHOTOS) https://t.co/XkXbvJoiiR — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2017

No suspects had been taken into custody as of Monday morning, the gossip site reported.

The golden toilet is the latest example of Trump’s star on the famous strip on Sunset Boulevard being defaced.

Last month, a still-unidentified assailant used a black marker to write “F*ck Trump” on the president’s star.

In October, Los Angeles man James Otis used a pick-ax to destroy Trump’s star in an early-morning incident that was caught on camera. The 53-year-old ultimately escaped possible prison time by reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Otis was ordered to pay $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the famous strip on Sunset Boulevard, and another $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust, though the cost to install a new star reportedly reached approximately $30,000.

Trump received his Walk of Fame star in 2007 for his work on the hit NBC reality TV show The Apprentice. The iconic mark became a beacon for anti-Trump activists and Trump supporters throughout the presidential campaign.

In the run-up to Election Day, a homeless woman, in an apparent attempt to guard Trump’s star from other would-be vandals, was harassed and beaten by a group of anti-Trump protesters.

After Trump won the White House, his fans gathered around the Hollywood star to celebrate his historic victory over Hillary Clinton.

