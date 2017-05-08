Watch: Warner Bros. Unveils First Full Trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Warner Bros. released the first full trailer Monday for Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to the hit 1982 sci-fi action film.

The trailer centers on new Los Angeles Police Department Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who attempts to track down original Replicant-hunter Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) to ask him about a troubling discovery he has made.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Agent K’s discovery threatens to “plunge what’s left of society into chaos,” according to the studio’s synopsis.

The trailer was unveiled during a panel discussion at the IMAX headquarters in Los Angeles Monday between Gosling, Ford, and 2049 director Denis Villeneuve.

“The character is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me,” Ford said of reprising his role as Deckard in the new film. “There’s a very strong emotional context… I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time, to revisit a character.”

“Prepare to start going steady with edge of your seats,” Gosling joked in introducing the clip.

Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas and Edward James Olmos co-star.

Villeneuve (Arrival) directs off of a script by original writer Hampton Fancher and Michael Green (Logan, Green Lantern).

Blade Runner 2049 is in theaters October 6.

