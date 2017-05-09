Skip to content

Celebrities Melt Down Over Comey Firing: ‘Full Blown Constitutional Crisis’

Getty Images
Getty Images

by Daniel Nussbaum9 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood celebrities reacted with shock and anger Tuesday following the White House’s announcement that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Comey, who was appointed director of the agency by former president Obama in 2013, was fired after an evaluation conducted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Borenstein. In his letter to Trump, Sessions wrote that “a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI.”

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump himself wrote in a letter to Comey released Tuesday.

But leftist celebrities — including longtime Trump critics Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Moore, Chelsea Handler and Joss Whedon — were up in arms over Tuesday’s announcement.

“Trump might just as well have said: ‘Lock me up,'” wrote actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner. “Last gasp of a dying man. GOP stop being unpatriotic pussies.”

“RESIGN YOU PATHETIC MORONIC SPOILED RICH PRICK,” added O’Donnell.

Below, find a sampling of Hollywood’s reaction to Comey’s firing.

Warning: some tweets contain strong language.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X