SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(AP) — A federal judge in Pittsburgh has sentenced former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

The judge also on Tuesday ordered Miller, who pleaded guilty in both cases last year, to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.

The sentencing hearing began in January and continued this week but was drawn out by arguments about how much financial harm was done, if any.

Prosecutors said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income and deserved prison. Miller’s attorneys argued for probation, saying her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.