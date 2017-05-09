Lena Dunham Shares Diet Tips: ‘Quiet Rage,’ ‘Sweaty Dreams of Dystopian Future’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress and left-wing activist Lena Dunham has shared her own diet tips after blasting a celebrity magazine for promoting weight loss advice on a recent cover issue alongside her photograph.

In an Instagram post Monday, the Girls star criticized Us Weekly for putting her image on its cover alongside a caption promoting “slim down diet tips!” which she said is “diametrically opposed to everything” she has fought for her entire career.

The 30-year-old star has been very vocal about the politics of body image and the fact that she had lost a considerable amount of weight during the presidential election. But Dunham says the “diet tips” Us Weekly cover is “not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement.”

Instead, Dunham listed her own “20 slimdown diet tips,” a collection of feminist-based and politically-motivated reasons why she has lost weight.

The list includes “anxiety disorder,” “an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny,” and “constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future.”

“Watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains” and “marching your ass off” are also among Dunham’s weight loss tips.

Dunham has reportedly spent the last week recovering from complications related to her ongoing battle with endometriosis. The actress was rushed to the emergency room following her appearance at the Met Gala last week.

Last month, Dunham announced that she and her Girls co-producer Jenni Konner plan to take their digital newsletter on the road. Dunhan and her friends will tour six cities, beginning May 31 in St. Louis, “connecting to women, to people, in the middle of the country.”

“It’s political, but we’re also trying to bring up issues that you can’t really argue with,” Dunham said. “For example, a portion of our proceeds are going toward arts education organizations for girls in every city. People have a lot of really split opinions on social politics, but you basically have to be a mustache-twirling villain to have a problem with girls receiving arts education.”

