Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Run for Presidency a ‘Real Possibility’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the success of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, actor and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed he is also considering a bid for the presidency.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson told GQ in an interview.“A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

Despite reportedly being a registered Republican, it is unclear whether Johnson would run on a party platform, or as an independent, having not endorsed any party or candidate in the 2016 race.

However, Johnson stated his opposition to Donald Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven terror prone countries, describing it as a “snap decision” that led to “heartache.”

“I completely disagree with it. I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment. I feel like the majority of, if not all, Americans feel that protection is of huge importance,” he said.

“But the ideology and the execution [of national-security initiatives] is where we really have to be careful of not making those snap decisions, because there’s a tail effect … Within 24 hours, we saw a ‘tail effect.’ It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling,” he continued.

Johnson has also admitted to having close friends across the political divide. “I have good friends who are politicians on both sides,” he told the Associated Press. “Clinton is a good buddy of mine, Obama is a good buddy of mine. A multitude of people who are buddies.”

Last week, in an interview with Variety, left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore called for Johnson to run as the Democratic candidate in 2020, arguing that Democrats need to put forward more Hollywood actors to appeal to the wider public.

“Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for a commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us,” Moore said.

“Why don’t the Democrats run Tom Hanks? Why doesn’t Oprah run? Why don’t we run someone that’s beloved by the American people?” he added.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com