Stephen Colbert Corrects Audience for Cheering News of Comey Firing

Late Show host Stephen Colbert was surprised on Tuesday when his audience cheered lustily as he informed them that President Donald Trump had fired FBI director James Comey.

Evidently the left-leaning Colbert fans had not yet heard the news that Democrats, having called for Comey to be fired for months, were now using his firing to accuse Trump of a cover-up and abuse of power.

“Wow, huge Donald Trump fans here tonight,” Colbert said, pointing at the audience.

Tonight! Stephen reacts to the day’s big surprise: the firing of James Comey by President Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/axuUmFLtSd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 10, 2017

He then explained why they should not cheer. “No rationale has been given yet as to why [sic], but it came on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” he said, drawing boos from the audience.

“I think I might know why. I think he was fired because Comey couldn’t guess the name, ‘Rumpelstiltskin,'” Colbert quipped, drawing mild laughter.

The Washington Free Beacon describes the scene:

Colbert has used his opposition to Trump to drive rating for his show, in what has become an arms race among late-night hosts to offer the most vehement “resistance” to the president.

