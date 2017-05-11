President Trump Trolls Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘Fire Comey’ Tweet from December

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he finally agrees with Rosie O’Donnell, the liberal actress and activist, on at least one point.

The president’s Tweet was in response to a message O’Donnell tweeted in 2016, blaming former FBI Director James Comey for interfering with the 2016 presidential election by releasing information about the expansion of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

O’Donnell reacted to a Tweet from Brian Fallon, national press secretary for Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign and now CNN commentator, on Dec. 20, 2016 that placed the blame for Clinton’s loss on the FBI director.

Then O’Donnell responded with two uppercase words:

Paired with her old Tweet, Trump tweeted about O’Donnell, just moments after he signed an executive order on the “Establishment of Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.”