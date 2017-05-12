Bruce Jenner’s Nom De Girl Plummets in Popularity More Than Any Other Female Baby Name

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn is no Emma, Olivia, or Eva.

Four variations of Bruce Jenner’s new first name dropped out of the top 1,000 baby names in America. Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn, and Kaitlynn dropped more spots on the Social Security Administration’s register of 2016 baby names than any other girls’ names. Caitlyn, the variation Jenner settled on, dropped 462 spots. Caitlin fared even worse, losing 542 spots.

Jenner announced his name change midway through 2015 shortly after revealing a partial sex change. According to Vanity Fair, the Olympic gold medalist revealed settling on the nom de girl after watching a beauty pageant and agreeing with a suggestion from an assistant. He opted to use “C” instead of “K” in spelling the name so as to not keep up with the Kardashians.

It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind, so, should the decathlete seek a return to form, Bruce remains in the top 1,000. The boys’ name ranked 437 in 2016, about where it’s been every year for the last decade.

The delivery-room rebuff of Caitlyn follows the cancellation of the Life with Cait reality show and the lukewarm response to the former Wheaties coverboy’s new memoir. The Secrets of My Life currently ranks 383 on Amazon.

Noah, Liam, and William topped the list for boys. Emma, Olivia, and Eva ruled for girls.