Kardashian Sisters Tape Visit to Planned Parenthood

The Kardashian sisters visited Planned Parenthood’s headquarters in West Los Angeles Thursday to meet with officials of the abortion vendor about its services and its difficulties with the Trump administration, reports TMZ.

So great to meet the amazing doctors and nurses @PPFA in Los Angeles. Proud to #StandWithPP #PlannedParenthood — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2017

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe arrived at Planned Parenthood – arm in arm – reportedly to raise awareness about the services offered by the chain and to offer their assistance.

The sisters’ visit was taped for an as yet unscheduled episode of their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

President Donald Trump has promised to defund Planned Parenthood and redirect its taxpayer funding to other community healthcare centers if the group continues to perform abortions. Planned Parenthood’s president Cecile Richards, however, has said her organization “is proud to provide abortion.”

Planned Parenthood is proud to provide abortion—a necessary service that’s as vital to our mission as birth control or cancer screenings. https://t.co/TWGOcVjBJ4 — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 6, 2017

With continued threats of losing its taxpayer funding, Planned Parenthood has been attempting to give the appearance it is a comprehensive healthcare provider. Pro-life organization Live Action, however, has produced a video that utilizes the group’s annual reports to show the actual decline in its healthcare services, while abortions have increased.

“Over the last six years, Planned Parenthood’s annual clientele has dropped half a million clients,” the Live Action video reports. “And over the last 10 years reported, Planned Parenthood has shut down over 200 facilities.”

The video goes on to report that also over the last 10 years, Planned Parenthood’s annual breast exams have declined 60 percent, and, currently, the group performs less than two percent of breast exams in the United States.

Additionally, the group’s annual Pap tests have decreased 77 percent, Live Action continues, with a current market share of less than one percent of these procedures.

Similarly, Planned Parenthood’s annual cancer screenings have decreased 68 percent, and the group currently performs less than two percent of U.S. cancer screenings for women.

“However, Planned Parenthood’s annual abortions have increased 27 percent,” observes Live Action, noting the group performs 34.9 percent of abortions in the nation.

Despite the stark decline in services other than abortions, Planned Parenthood’s government funding has more than doubled, from $272 million to $553 million, with the group claiming taxpayer funding is not used to pay for abortions.

“For years, Planned Parenthood supporters in Congress have touted services that are declining, virtually nonexistent, or were never even offered at the abortion group to justify it receiving half a billion dollars from taxpayers every year,” Live Action president Lila Rose states.

Live Action’s most recent video highlights how pro-abortion politicians promote Planned Parenthood’s so-called “healthcare services,” when such services are either unavailable or largely declining.

A recent Marist poll found that 61 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, including 40 percent of those who say they are “pro-choice,” and 41 percent of Democrats.

In its last year reported, Planned Parenthood performed some 324,000 abortions.

The organization has been referred for possible criminal prosecution by several congressional committees following allegations it sells the harvested body parts of aborted babies for a profit.