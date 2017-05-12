Report: Hillary Clinton Rallies Donors at Haim Saban’s House in Beverly Hills

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attended a dinner at media mogul Haim Saban and wife Cheryl’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night along with several major donors to her 2016 campaign, according to a report.

Sources told Variety that the dinner was meant as a thank-you to 2016 campaign donors and as an introduction to the former candidate’s creation of a new political group called Onward Together, which Clinton is reportedly expected to launch this month.

Saban, the billionaire mogul behind Saban Entertainment, was one of Clinton’s top Hollywood donors during the 2016 campaign, having given more than $12 million to Priorities USA Action, the SuperPAC that had supported her run.

The Sabans hosted Clinton at their Beverly Hills home multiple times during the 2016 campaign, including in August, when the former candidate participated in a question-and-answer session with around 80 guests, with tickets going for a reported $100,000 per couple. That dinner also drew big-money donors like Disney CEO Bob Iger, former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chernin Group founder Peter Chernin, and actors Will Ferrell and Tony Goldwyn.

Thursday night’s dinner was attended by around 40-50 people, sources told Variety. Both Hillary and Bill Clinton are reportedly in Los Angeles to attend the graduation of nephew Zach Rodham from USC.

Politico reported this month that Clinton is expected to launch a new political group, Onward Together (a play on her campaign slogan, Stronger Together), as soon as this month. The group will reportedly fund other organizations and activists working to resist President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

According to the report, Clinton has been quietly lining up donors and filling out the Board of the new group over the past several weeks.

