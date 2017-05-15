Emmy-Winning Actor Powers Boothe Dies at 68

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

May 14 (UPI) — Powers Boothe, a renowned character actor who won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 68.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband,” actor and friend Beau Bridges said on Twitter.

Boothe died in his sleep of natural causes, his representative said. A private service will be held in Boothe’s home state of Texas, with a memorial celebration under consideration.

Boothe, best known for his roles in the film “Sin City” (2005) and ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.,” began his acting career in the theater. He played in several Shakespearean productions including Henry IV. He made his Broadway debut in the late 1970s in “Lone Star & Pvt. Wars.”

In 1980, Boothe won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for playing cult leader Jim Jones in CBS’ “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.” He crossed a picket line during an actors strike to accept his award, saying, “This may be either the bravest moment of my career or the dumbest.”

Boothe also was part of two ensembles nominated for SAG Awards — in 1996 with the cast of “Nixon” and in 2007 with the cast of “Deadwood.”

He gained a reputation for playing villains with memorable roles as wicked gunman Curly Bill Brocius in “Tombstone” (1993) and ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver on HBO’s “Deadwood.”

Boothe also won acclaim for portrayals of Alexander Haig in “Nixon” (1995); Noah Daniels, the vice president and then the U.S. president, on Fox’s “24;” and Connie Britton’s father, the industrialist and former mayor Lamar Wyatt, on ABC’s “Nashville.”