People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has requested that Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna donate her fur coats to benefit Syrian refugees.

In a letter to Rihanna issued Monday, the animal rights organization criticized the pop superstar for wearing a calf-length, Christian Dior fur coat to the recent Dior Cruise 2018 fashion show, writing that her coat could be better used at a refugee camp.

Rihanna brought her star wattage to last night's #DiorCruise 2018 show, getting first dibs on the Cruise 2018 collection which she was wearing exclusively at the event itself. ‎#StarsinDior A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on May 12, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

“In addition, we’d like to request that you please consider donating your furs to us,” PETA spokesman Andrew Bernstein wrote. “Every fur item causes a tremendous amount of pain and suffering to the foxes, minks, and coyotes who are beaten, electrocuted, gassed, and often skinned alive by the fur industry—and fur production takes a toll on humans as well.”

Bernstein said if Rihanna gave away her fur coats to PETA, they would pass them on to Syrian refugees where they “would go to good use.”

“In the past, we’ve sent furs to Syrian refugees and to homeless shelters, which has an impact on ‘as many lives as possible in a positive way,’ as you said so eloquently in your Harvard Humanitarian Award acceptance speech,” the letter adds.

In 2015, PETA sent approximately 100 fur coats to Syrian refugees living in the French refugee camp known as the “Calais Jungle,” according to the Daily Mail.

“PETA is calling on fur-wearers to clear their consciences and donate their coats so that desperately cold refugees – the only people with any excuse to wear fur – will stay warm this winter,” the organization said in a statement at the time.

Rihanna has not yet responded to PETA’s request.