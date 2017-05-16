Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee: I ‘Can’t Stomach’ Paul Ryan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee says Speaker of the House Paul Ryan makes her sick to her stomach.

Lee had been scheduled to tape a cooking segment on Fox & Friends last week, and Ryan was reportedly asked to try the food. But the Food Network star says she didn’t want the Republican lawmaker anywhere near her.

“At first what occurred to me is that we are both from Wisconsin,” Lee told Page Six. “And I realized he is the one thing from Wisconsin that I cannot tolerate or stomach.”

“I just do not stand for anything he stands for,” she continued.

Lee, the longtime girlfriend of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said “I was so angry I was shaking, and I never had that experience before in my life or on any show.”

“I love Fox & Friends. That was the only time that happened to me,” she added. “I do not get angry for too long. He left the set, and I was back to Sandra Lee.”

While attending the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party on Friday, Lee told Page Six that she had “been really surprised about the reaction.”

“I think it is because I have never stated my opinion,” she told the outlet. “Just because I chose not to state my opinion does not mean I do not have one. When it comes to health care or childhood hunger issues, I am not going to be quiet, tolerant or silent about my experiences or my convictions.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson