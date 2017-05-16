Tim Allen ‘Stunned and Blindsided’ by ‘Last Man Standing’ Cancellation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

May 16 (UPI) — Tim Allen is speaking out about ABC’s cancellation of his family sitcom Last Man Standing.

Media reports said last week the show had not been renewed for a seventh season, but Allen did not publicly comment until Tuesday when the network announced its 2017-18 schedule and Last Man Standing wasn’t on it.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding,” Allen tweeted.

The series is about a conservative, church-going Colorado man who is married with three adult daughters and in charge of marketing for a chain of outdoor, sporting-goods outlets. It co-starred Nancy Travis as his wife and Hector Elizondo as the stores’ owner.

“We didn’t design it like this, like we are different from everybody else, but Last Man Standing, in syndication now, it can go anywhere. It can be at 6 o’clock. It’s family friendly. We’re not holier than thou who did it this way, but it is a very different situation when you have a show that the whole family can watch together,” Allen told UPI in a phone interview last year. “And I really like that we’re doing this.”

A change.org petition to save the series has been signed by nearly 120,000 people.