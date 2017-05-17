Refugee Superpower Movie ‘Jupiter’s Moon’ Generates Buzz in Cannes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A fantasy feature film about a refugee who discovers he has superhero-like abilities is creating a ton of buzz at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

From Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, Jupiter’s Moon follows Aryan, a refugee escaping to Europe who is shot while attempting to cross the border. But the young migrant miraculously heals his wounds and discovers the ability to levitate.

On the run from authorities and in search for his father, Aryan must stop at nothing to find freedom.

Jupiter’s Moon will premiere in competition at the festival. Mundruczó previously presented the film White God in Cannes, which won the Un Certain Regard award in 2014. That film screened out of competition.

Jupiter’s Moon premieres Friday at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

