Michael Moore: Nothing Can Stop Trump, Except My New Documentary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has teamed with Harvey and Bob Weinstein on a new documentary about Donald Trump, a project which the director hopes will “dissolve his presidency.”

The film will be called Fahrenheit 11/9, a reference to the date of Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, as well as a play on Moore’s previous documentary about the presidency of George. W. Bush, Fahrenheit 9/11.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore, one of Hollywood’s leading anti-Trump activists, said in a statement. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, Moore produced the film Michael Moore in Trumpland, which followed the lives of disenchanted voters in Rust Belt states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Since he assumed the presidency, Moore has made a number of bizarre attacks against Trump, including that his climate change policy “began the extinction of human life on earth” and calling on Democrats to declare a national emergency over unproven links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

This month, Moore announced he would stage a one-man play on Broadway, called The Terms of My Surrender, that he said also hoped would help “take down” Trump.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein have purchased the rights to the film, having worked with Moore before on Farenheit 9/11. In a statement announcing the film’s production, they said:

“There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on ‘Fahrenheit 9/11,’ we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

According to Variety, The Weinstein Company will be exploring possible international and domestic sales at this week’s Cannes Film Festival. Fahrenheit 9/11 won the festival’s top award, the Palme D’Or, in 2004, and received a 20-minute standing ovation upon its premiere.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com