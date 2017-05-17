Val Kilmer Credits Christian Science Faith for Helping to Cure His Cancer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Val Kilmer credits love and his Christian Science faith for helping him successfully beat cancer.

Page Six pointed out that in a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, one user asked the actor and devout Christian Scientist: “What would you want fans to know about having, and beating, the Big C.?”

“I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world,” the 57-year-old Heat star replied. “People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself. But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

Kilmer said that multiple doctors prayed for him while he was in the hospital and he even spoke to the inventor of the defibrillator, Dr. Bernard Lowen.

Kilmer recounted his conversation with Lowen, saying, “He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, ‘Fluff their pillow. That what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save.’ Well that’s what is at the heart of Mrs. Eddy’s understanding of the teachings of Jesus.”

Kilmer revealed his battle with cancer in a previous Reddit AMA when one user asked him about actor Michael Douglas’ claim that he was battling a terminal form of the illness.

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer replied then. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

