‘Daily Show’ Accused of Transphobia over ‘Donna Trump’ Joke

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson18 May 20170

Comedy Central’s Daily Show has been blasted on social media and accused of ridiculing transgender people after the show’s official Twitter account cracked a joke about President Donald Trump transitioning into a woman.

The official Twitter account for the Trevor Noah-hosted show posted a message Wednesday asking viewers to pick what they thought Thursday’s biggest news headline would be.

The four hypothetical headlines were “Trump uses Constitution as a KFC napkin,” “Comey drops a complete ‘visual album,'” “Ivanka requests immunity,” and “Donald Trump announces he is now Donna Trump.”

The last joke apparently set off social media, as users wasted no time in ripping the Daily Show for making light of transgender transitioning.

Some users noted the joke was particularly offensive because it was made on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia.

One Twitter user recalled former Daily Show host Jon Stewarts harsh joke toward transgender people.

The show’s official Twitter account has since deleted the joke.

Neither the show nor its host Trevor Noah offered an immediate comment to address the situation.

 

