Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Being President Is Within My ‘Skill Set’

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson added more fuel to speculation surrounding his political future with an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, during which he said he has the skill set required to run for President of the United States.

“It’s really been the most flattering thing,” the 45-year-old San Andreas star said in response to media reports that suggested he would make a good president.

When asked why he thinks he would make a good president, Johnson laughed off the question, and said he had never said that.

“I don’t know if I would make a good president,” he added. “I know that I have a certain skill set, and I think it’s in that skill set that people see, and that people would want me to run. And I also think that’s reflective of them wanting to see a better leadership happening right now.”

Johnson, who went by the moniker The Rock in his pro wrestling days, first discussed the “real possibility” he could run for president in an interview with GQ this month.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson told GQ. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

While not much is known about Johnson’s policy positions, the actor is reportedly a registered Republican, and has voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive actions on immigration from some terror-prone countries.

“I completely disagree with it,” he told GQ. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment. I feel like the majority of, if not all, Americans feel that protection is of huge importance,” he said.

In his interview with GMA, Johnson was asked whether his presidential slogan might me “Make America Rock Again.”

“It would be, right now, for Good Morning America, yes,” Johnson said with a laugh.

