Update – Medical Examiner: Chris Cornell Committed Suicide by Hanging

Associated Press

by Jerome Hudson18 May 20170

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell committed suicide Wednesday night in his Detroit hotel room by hanging himself, a medical examiner has confirmed.

“The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time,” the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press that the singer was found in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hours after his performance Wednesday at the city’s Fox Theatre. Cornell had been touring with the reunited Soundgarden, the band he fronted for 30 years.

Rock legends including Elton John, Steven Tyler, Neil Roger, Billy Idol, and more mourned the late singer on social media Wednesday.

Cornell also put out four solo studio records and a live record and went viral with a cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, that has been played nearly 8 million times.

Footage of the singer’s final gig surfaced on Youtube on Thursday morning, amid news of his passing.

 

