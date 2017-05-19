‘Mom’ Stars Launch Campaign for Planned Parenthood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The stars of CBS’s Mom are launching a donation campaign to support Planned Parenthood.

Twitter: Now is more important than ever to #StandWithPP. Thank you @JOSS Whedon for joining the fight → https://t.co/wqPGKogekM — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 18, 2017

Actresses Allison Janney (pictured) and Anna Faris, along with series co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, are kicking off their campaign to support the abortion industry giant in place of spending funds on an Emmy FYC campaign, reports Deadline: Hollywood.

I am so proud of everyone at @MomCBS for making this decision at such a critical time in @PPact future 💖 https://t.co/s8zw1oNzwb — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 18, 2017

Thank you @Abartlette -I'm really proud to be a part of @MomCBS and I thank you guys so much for being the fucking awesome people you are https://t.co/WPiB9q9Ggo — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 19, 2017

Many Hollywood celebrities are supporting Planned Parenthood after videos emerged two years ago that led to allegations the organization sells the harvested body parts of aborted babies for a profit. Several congressional committees have referred the abortion provider for possible criminal prosecution as a result of investigations into the allegations.

Just in case anyone needed yet another reason why @AllisonBJanney is amazing – thank you Allison and @MomCBS! https://t.co/IAeAiFvBqe — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 18, 2017

Republicans in Congress are attempting to eliminate Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding and redirect it to other federally qualified healthcare centers (FQHCs) that provide more comprehensive care without performing abortions. President Donald Trump has promised to work to defund the group if it continues to provide abortions.

A video produced by pro-life organization Live Action highlights how pro-abortion politicians promote Planned Parenthood’s “healthcare services” when such services are either unavailable or greatly declining: [VIDEO]

A recent Marist poll found that 61 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, including 40 percent of those who say they are “pro-choice,” and 41 percent of Democrats.

Planned Parenthood performs more than 300,000 abortions per year and receives over a half billion dollars in federal taxpayer funding annually.

Live Action also reports that, over the last six years, Planned Parenthood’s annual clientele has dropped half a million clients, and the organization has closed more than 200 clinics.

Utilizing Planned Parenthood’s own annual reports, the pro-life group found that over the last ten years, Planned Parenthood’s annual breast exams have declined 60 percent, Pap tests have decreased 77 percent, and annual cancer screenings have dropped 68 percent.

“However, Planned Parenthood’s annual abortions have increased 27 percent,” observes Live Action, noting the group performs 34.9 percent of abortions in the nation.