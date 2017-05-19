Watch: Tom Cruise Battles ‘Ultimate Evil’ in Final Trailer for ‘The Mummy’

Universal released the final trailer for its upcoming monster reboot The Mummy this week.

Tom Cruise stars in the studio’s third reboot of the iconic franchise as Nick Morton, who is informed in the trailer by Dr. Henry Jekyll (Russell Crowe) that he’s been cursed with the “ultimate evil.”

“It takes a monster to defeat a monster,” Jekyll tells Morton, who escapes death on at least three separate occasions in the two-minute trailer.

Universal is hoping to launch a shared “monster universe” with the release of this film, similar to Marvel’s series of inter-connected superhero movies. According to the Hollywood Reporter, other films in the series will include a Frankenstein film (starring Javier Bardem) and an Invisible Man film (starring Johnny Depp).

The Mummy is directed by longtime producer and frequent J.J. Abrams collaborator Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek, Transformers) off of a script by Christopher McQuarrie and Jon Spaihts.

Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance co-star.

The films hits theaters June 9.

