Susan Sarandon: ‘I Don’t Think Trump’s Gonna Make It Through His Whole Term’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Susan Sarandon has boldly predicted that President Donald Trump may not make it through his first term in office.

The Thelma & Louise star made her prediction during an interview with People magazine that was published Friday.

“I’m excited and encouraged by the idea that maybe if everything’s falling apart so obviously — I mean, I don’t think Trump’s gonna make it through his whole term,” Sarandon said.

“But he’s not the first one to have Goldman Sachs in his cabinet, he’s not the one that started fracking wholeheartedly,” she said of Trump’s administration, which includes five people with ties to the Wall Street bank. “So where have we been? We’ve been asleep.”

Sarandon, of course, was a committed supporter of Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders’ White House bid. She accused what she called the “completely corrupt” Democratic National Committee of rigging the primary in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The Academy Award-winner eventually endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in a letter, writing that the “fear of Donald Trump is not enough for me to support Clinton, with her record of corruption.”

Now, the 70-year-old actress, whose cleavage is turning heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, says she’s optimistic since average Americans are becoming more politically aware and involved.

“I’m actually optimistic because I think we’re seeing an amazing revolution happening,” the star told People.

“Not by the people that claim to be political but by Americans, and I have great faith in America. You’re seeing more people running that have never run for offices.”

“If you’re acting and you’re paying attention — you have to constantly be calling your representatives,” Sarandon added. “And ultimately it could make a difference.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson.