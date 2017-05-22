71-Year-Old Cher Dons See-Through Top and Nipple Pasties at Billboard Awards

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop icon Cher left little to the imagination while performing some of her biggest hits at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, the singer’s first awards show concert in 15 years.

The 71-year-old icon performed her smash hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time” Sunday night before accepting the ceremony’s Icon Award for her decades-long career in the music industry.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winner danced on stage wearing a silver diamante dress, with her chest covered up by heart-shaped nipple pasties. The sparkling dress, which consisted of multiple hanging diamond strips, barely covered the singers chest and groin area.

She later returned to the stage in a black catsuit and a large curly-haired wig, a throwback to her early 80s look.

“So, I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old, and I’ve been doing it for 53 years,” Cher said in accepting the Icon Award. “That is not an applause thing, I’m 71 yesterday! And I can do a five-minute plank, okay? Just saying.”

The singer steered clear of politics in her acceptance speech, focusing instead on the advice she received when she was younger and on something her mother told her before she became famous, that she would never be the “smartest,” the “prettiest,” or the “most talented,” but she would be “special.”

“I think luck has so much to do with with my success,” she continued. “I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.”

Cher’s outfit drew plenty of commentary on social media and on television, including on Good Morning Britain, where host Piers Morgan said he was not a fan.

“At what point do Cher’s outfits become inappropriate? She’s 70,” he said. “That one in particular, come on, Cher, for goodness’ sake, love.”