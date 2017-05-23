Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour after Manchester Terror Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop singer Ariana Grande suspended indefinitely the remaining dates on her European tour following the terrorist attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena in the U.K. Monday night that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens more.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old singer will no longer perform scheduled concerts in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland as she deals with the aftermath of the attack, which occurred just after the concert had concluded at around 10:35 p.m. local time when witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion coming from outside the venue.

In all, 22 people were killed, including young children, and more than 50 were injured. The Islamist terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday.

In a tweet issued Monday night, the “Side to Side” singer said she was “broken.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” she wrote. “I don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

It was not immediately clear whether or when replacement dates for the remainder of Grande’s tour would be scheduled.

