Cannes Film Festival Cancels Fireworks, Ramps Up Security After Manchester Attack

A planned fireworks show at the Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled and the festival has increased security measures following the terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. on Monday night that claimed the lives of at least 22 people and injured dozens more.

Festival organizers also canceled a scheduled champagne reception to celebrate Pixar’s Cars 3, according to Deadline.

“In the wake of last night’s tragic attack, and out of respect for the casualties and all of those impacted, we are not moving forward with today’s promotional activities,” Cannes reps said in a statement.

“I want to show our solidarity with the city of Manchester. We must show that we will not accept this and that life goes on,” said Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux, adding that the festival would be observing a minute of silence at the top of the Palais Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a star-studded event meant to honor the 70th anniversary of the French-based film festival will reportedly move forward.

According to the latest reports, 22 people were killed, including children, and at least 59 were injured in Manchester in a suspected suicide bomb attack during an Ariana Grande concert.

“An abject terrorist act has struck again last night in Manchester. My heartfelt thoughts go out to the victims’ families, deceased or injured,” Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement. “I extend Cannes and all of the residents of Cannes’ solidarity to all our bereaved British friends.”

“We do give our complete support, both compassionate and combative, to all British nationals, either living all year long in Cannes or visiting during the film festival,” Lisnard added. “And everyone can be certain that our involvement is unprecedented and limitless against the terrorist risk and the evil religious fundamentalism.”

Lisnard also addressed security concerns at Cannes, the world’s largest film festival, which had already raised its security to historic levels.

“The Islamic terrorist threat is at the highest, and we stay in permanent tension to prevent it and protect everyone from this menace, residents or festival participants. Our battle is first to protect everyone,” Losnard said. “But it is as well to defend our values. And we should not surrender on anything that makes who we are.”

President Donald Trump addressed the bombing, speaking at a joint press conference in Bethlehem on Tuesday, and condemned the “evil losers” who carried out the deadly attack.

