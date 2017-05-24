David Letterman: ‘Makes Me Sick’ that Soulless ‘Goon’ Trump is President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Late-night icon David Letterman says he’s sick knowing that President Donald Trump is representing America on the world stage.

“I’m disappointed that this man is representing me and my country,” Letterman said in an interview with GQ magazine this week. “It makes me sick.”

The former late night mainstay, who retired from CBS’ Late Show in 2015 after 33 years of hosting, said there is “no reason to regret” having Trump on his show as often as he did.

“He was just a big, wealthy dope who’d come on and we would make fun of his hair. I would refer to him as a slumlord,” he said.

One month before Election Day, Letterman called Trump a “damaged human being” who should be “shunned.” In March, Letterman said the president is “insulting to America.”

Doubling down on personal insults, Letterman now says Trump is a soulless “goon.”

“But now, this goon… I don’t know,” the 70-year-old comedian told GQ. “He’s demonstrated himself to be a man without a core, a man without a soul. Is there a guy in there?”

Acknowledging that he would like to interview Trump once more, Letterman said he just wants to ask the president a single question.

“I would love to have 90 minutes with him in a TV studio, just to talk to the guy,” he said. “I would just like to say, ‘All right, Don: What the f*ck happened?'”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson