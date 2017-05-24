Tom Cruise: ‘Top Gun 2’ Is ‘Definitely Happening’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Tom Cruise revealed that the future is bright for the Top Gun film franchise in a candid interview Wednesday.

After being probed by anchors on the Australian morning news show Sunrise, Cruise announced that Top Gun 2 is “definitely happening.”

“It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” he said, stunning the TV hosts. “I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year. It’s happening, it’s definitely happening.”

“You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you,” said Cruise, who played the hot-shot pilot Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original film.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced, Reagan-era flyboy film, directed by Tony Scott, helped catapult Cruise to superstar status and was the the highest-grossing film of 1986.

Cruise, who is currently promoting his upcoming re-boot of The Mummy, has been dodging questions about the long-discussed sequel to the 1986 film for years.

In October, the actor told Graham Norton that the sequel was being discussed. “We’re trying to figure it out,” he said.

Bruckheimer sparked more sequel rumors last year when he tweeted a photo of himself alongside Cruise.

“Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2,” the super-producer wrote.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

Val Kilmer said “hell yes” when asked last month if he was willing to reprise his role as Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazanski.

“What a hoot it will be,” Kilmer said in April during a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything Q&A.

