Actor Ed Helms is set to produce and host a new comedy special titled The Fake News with Ted Nelms for Comedy Central.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the actor’s special will focus on a number of fake, satirical news stories presented by an absurd looking, made-up news anchor played by Helms, who is perhaps best known for his roles in the television series The Office and the raunchy comedy The Hangover.

TFN will reportedly take on the guise of a legitimate news station, not unlike CNN or Fox News, but will deliver ludicrous stories in a deadpan comedic style.

As well as presenting TFN as Ted Nelms, Helms will executive produce along with Mike Falbo through their Pacific Electric Picture Company.

Helms was briefly reuinted with his Daily Show co-workers Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, and Rob Corddry earlier this month in a mini-reunion segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

A release date for Helms’ comedy special has not yet been announced. It is also unclear whether the show will have a particular political slant, though the title does appear to be based on a phrase popularized by President Donald Trump.

