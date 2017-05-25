PHOTOS: First Lady Melania Trump Radiates In High Fashion During Trip Abroad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

First Lady Melania Trump became the breakout star of President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad, stunning fashion industry observers by wearing only the highest quality in high fashion.

From visits to Saudi Arabia to Israel to Brussels, the former model First Lady set her sights on an extensive wardrobe made only for the most discerning of fashion tastes. In Reem Acra, to Ralph Lauren, to her love for custom-made Dolce & Gabbana, Melania Trump took the world by storm with her style, channeling an elegance and grace that perhaps hasn’t been seen since former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Saudi Arabia

As Melania departed with her husband for the administration’s first foreign trip, the First Lady stunned in a Max Mara creme-toned knit sweater and Hervé Pierre rust-colored leather skirt. American Vogue deemed the look Melania’s “most fashion-forward ensemble since she became First Lady.”

When Melania arrived in Saudi Arabia, she opted for a flowing black jumpsuit by Stella McCartney coupled with a striking, over-sized gold Saint Laurent belt made of python to cinch her thin frame. The belt could be viewed as a nod to the Trump family’s famous sky-high, opulent gold apartment in Trump Tower in New York City.

During the trip, Melania changed into a safari-inspired Ralph Lauren Collection button-down dress, paired with gold bangles and zebra-printed Manolo Blahnik heels as she visited the American International School in the country.

At night, while in Saudi Arabia, Melania stuck to the fashion houses she wears the most. During one occasion, the First Lady donned a vibrant purple Reem Acra gown with a flowing cape to match her famous tousled locks.

On her last night in the Islamic country, Melania was the image of grace and power during her husband’s speech to Saudi leaders as she wore a white Dolce & Gabbana paint-suit paired with a ruffled black blouse and Manolo Blahnik black pumps made of snakeskin.

Israel

After departing Saudi Arabia, Melania stepped off Air Force One in Israel in an all-American Michael Kors strong-shouldered skirt-suit, cinched with a matching white belt and over-sized black sunglasses. Melania paired the monochromatic look with a red and white version of the Manolo Blahnik zebra-printed heels she wore in Saudi Arabia, which matched her husband’s tie. The Israeli press hailed Melania as “a statuesque former model with impeccable taste and a figure on which even a potato sack would look sophisticated.”

For her dinner look in Israel, Melania went back to her roots with a sultry, somewhat transparent black-laced slip Dolce & Gabbana that covered most of her long legs.

At the Holocaust memorial, Melania wore a white and creme-striped sleeveless dress by designer Roksanda, whom the First Lady famously wore for the Republican National Convention. To top the look off, Melania wore nude-toned Manolo Blahnik heels and no jewelry, besides her wedding ring. Melania remained in the ensemble as she departed Israel, adding only her dark shades.

Rome, Italy

For her trip to Rome, Italy, Melania gave a nod to one of her favorite Italian fashion houses, Dolce & Gabbana, as she wore a custom-made black coat-dress with gold brocade details on the collar and sleeves. The First Lady is friends with Stefabo Gabbana, who has previously praised Melania for her elegant style.

In a visit to meet Pope Francis, Melania worked with Dolce & Gabbana, again, on a stunning custom-made, black coat-dress that showed off a beautiful round collar, framing the First Lady’s face. The look was paired with a black lace Mantilla and black Manolo Blahnik stilettos, sticking to the Vatican dress code. In an Instagram post, Gabbana thanked Melania for wearing his creation.

For departing Italy, Melania looked like a true Italian-inspired jet-setter, as she boarded Air Force One with over-sized square black sunglasses, a Dolce & Gabbana black lace dress, matching black Manolo Blahnik heels along with a black purse with silver clasps, a rarity for the First Lady.

Brussels, Belgium

Sticking with the coat and belt-themed looks for the trip, Melania walked out of Air Force One in Brussels, Belgium in a blue and white gingham belted coat from the Michael Kors Collection and matching dress underneath. The First Lady wore gingham Manolo Blahnik heels which also matched the look.