G7 Fashion: First Lady Melania Trump Outshines Fellow NATO Spouses In Blossoming Ensemble

First Lady Melania Trump upstaged her peers during her final visit abroad this week with President Donald Trump to Sicily, Italy for the G7 Summit.

In a luxurious and over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana floral coat, covered in an array of flowers, along with a matching floral clutch, Melania stole the show from the other spouses of foreign leaders during the NATO event.

As the First Lady was photographed in the center for the spouses, her peers opted for more subtle looks. Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, dressed down for the occasion, arriving in an orange knit top paired with white skinny jeans and red wedges.

The wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie, wore a floral look as well, but couldn’t match up to Melania’s vibrant coat and matching clutch purse.

Meanwhile, the wife of Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Emanuela Mauro, remained casual in a white linen top and black trousers, while the wife of Catania, Italy’s Mayor Enzo Bianco, Amanda Succi, kept it subtle in a pale blue dress.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Melania’s arrival at the meeting of international leaders marks her and her husband’s last visit abroad before heading back to the United States from their first global trip as President and First Lady.

The First Lady took the fashion world by storm on the trip with her choice of high fashion outfits of mostly coats, dresses and over-sized belts, stunning the foreign press in custom-made Dolce and Gabbana, Reem Acra, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

Melania is a friend of Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana, who takes to Instagram to celebrate each time she wears one of his creations.